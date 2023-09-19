ICC World Cup 2023: Ranveer Singh to feature in official anthem 'Dil Jashn Bole', song to be out tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh in ICC World Cup 2023 anthem

ICC World Cup 2023, which is hoted by India this year, is just a few days away. The International Cricket Council on Tuesday took to its official social media accounts to announce the release date of the official anthem for the mega cricket event. The anthem is titled 'Dil Jashn Bole', which is composed by popular music composed Pritam. It will feature 'Lootera' star Ranveer Singh.

Check out ICC's post:

Also Read: ICC World Cup 2023 - After Amitabh Bachchan, Superstar Rajinikanth gets 'Golden Ticket' for mega cricket event

The poster features Ranveer Singh wearing navy blue shirt, paired with maroon-coloured blazer and matching hat. In the background, fans wearing different countries jerseys can be seen. The post mention that the official World Cup anthem will be unveiled on Wednesday, September 20 at 12 pm IST.

About ICC World Cup 2023

Also Read: India vs Australia ODI series - Full schedule, updated squads, match timings and live telecast details

The mega cricket event will begin from October 5 and will conclude on November 19 in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The tournament consists of ten teams including the defending champions England. As per the ICC's latest One Day Internationals (ODI) rankings, Pakistan is at the top of the list while India is on the second spot. Since India is the sole host of the ICC event this year, BCCI is leaving no stone unturned in the promotional activities. Earlier today, BCCI secretary Jay Shah presented the 'Golden Ticket' to Superstar Rajinikanth. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and cricket's Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar have already received the prestigious ticket, with which they are entitled to watch every game live along with special VIP treatment.

Latest Entertainment News