India vs Australia ODI series: Full schedule, updated squads, match timings and live telecast details

Team India will be up against Australia, one of the favourites for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, in a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, September 22. The ODI series will give them a chance to both teams to try all their options and finalise their preparations before the big tournament.

Anshul Gupta New Delhi Updated on: September 19, 2023 6:00 IST
India will take on Australia in a three-match ODI series
Image Source : GETTY India will take on Australia in a three-match ODI series before the World Cup

Asia Cup has been won but that was just a small step in the right direction towards the destination, i.e., lifting the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy on November 19 in Ahmedabad. It was going to a hectic few months for the Indian team and the 8th Asia Cup title has just come as a confirmation that what Team India is doing is correct and they are on the right path, however, they have to continue doing the same thing, keep ticking those boxes because the journey ahead is long and tough.

The next step is a three-match ODI series against Australia. Both teams are struggling with their respective injuries and both have named a few extra players keeping in mind the fitness of their key players and to compensate for a potential emergency in the future. The three-match series would not only give both teams a chance to iron out their flaws but also test their skill levels against a strong opponent while finalising their preparations for the World Cup.

Here's all you need to know about the three-match ODI series between India and Australia-

Full Schedule

1st ODI - September 22 (Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali)

2nd ODI - September 24 (Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore)
3rd ODI - September 27 (Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot)

Squads

India

For first two ODIs: KL Rahul (w/c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, R Ashwin, Washington Sundar

For third ODI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel (*subject to fitness) Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, R Ashwin, Washington Sundar

IND vs AUS: Rohit, Kohli rested for first two ODIs; R Ashwin returns to India squad after Jan 2022

IND vs AUS: What has he done wrong? Not even in second-string side - Fans feel for unluckiest Samson

Return after 20 months! What chief selector Agarkar, Rohit Sharma said about R Ashwin's WC chances

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Live streaming and telecast

All three India-Australia one-day international matches will have a 1:30 PM IST start. The three-match ODI series between India and Australia will have a live telecast on the Sports18 channel in English. Four other channels of the Viacom18 network will be broadcasting the matches in different languages. The series will also be broadcast on the free-to-air DD Sports channel.

The live streaming of all the matches will be available on the JioCinema app and website for free.

