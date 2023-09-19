ICC World Cup 2023: After Amitabh Bachchan, Superstar Rajinikanth gets 'Golden Ticket' for mega cricket event

Follow us on Image Source : X (FORMERLY TWITTER) Rajinikanth gets 'Golden Ticket' from Jay Shah

After legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Jay Shah presented the 'Golden Ticket' to Superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday. BCCI's official X (formerly Twitter) handle shared a picture of the Board's secretary presenting the 'Golden Ticket' to 'The Phenomenon Beyond Cinema'.

Check out the post:

Also Read: Meet real-life Jawan Sangay Tsheltrim, who played Juju in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer

In the post shared by BCCI, Jay Shah can be seen presenting the 'Golden Ticket' for the upcoming mega ICC tournament for its 'distinguished guest'. Along with the picture, the official BCCI page wrote, ''The BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah presented the golden ticket to Shri @rajinikanth, the true embodiment of charisma and cinematic brilliance. The legendary actor has left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions, transcending language and culture. We are thrilled to announce that Thalaiva will grace the @ICC @cricketworldcup 2023 as our distinguished guest and will light up the biggest cricketing spectacle with his presence.''

What is Golden Ticket?

BCCI is all set to host the biggest ICC tournament in cricket, the World Cup. The event is to be held in India in the month of October and November across different cities. The Board is also promoting the event by providing the 'Golden Ticket' to emminent personalities. With this ticket, the holder will get access to watch every match live on the ground along with a VIP treatment.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi - Sara Ali Khan welcomes Ganpati home, celebrates Bappa's arrival

Rajinikanth's latest release

The 72-year-old actor was recently seen in Jailer, which became a huge box office success across the globe. The film's lifetime collection crossed Rs 500 crore, making it one of the most successful films of the year. Superstar Rajinikanth will next be seen in his daughter Aishwarya's directorial Lal Salaam, playing the role of Moideen Bhai. The film also stars Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, Kapil Dev, and Akash Sahani in key roles.

Latest Entertainment News