Ganesh Chaturthi: Sara Ali Khan welcomes Ganpati home, celebrates Bappa's arrival

Sara Ali Khan, who is currently busy with Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, brought Ganpati Bappa home on the ocassion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of herself celebrating the festival. Apart from acting, Sara is also known for spiritual side. She is often seen visiting holy places including Kedarnath, Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, Ajmer dargah, among others.

Check out her post:

In the pictures shared by Sara, she can be seen wearing yellow-coloured ethnic wear for the celebrations. In the caption, she wrote, ''Ganpati Bappa Morya.''

Many other celebrities from Bollywood and South film industries including Dhanush, Ram Charan, Shilpa Shetty, Sonu Sood, among others are celebrating the arrival of Bappa. They took to their social media accounts to share pictures of the celebrations and extended heartfelt wishes to their fans.

Sara Ali Khan on professional front

The 28-year-old actress was last seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film was a commercial success at the box office. She will next feature in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Konkana Sen Sharma.

Apart from this, she also has a couple of big projects in her kitty including Aditya Dhar's directorial The Immortal Ashwatthama, which also stars Aalu Arjun and Vicky Kaushal in important roles. She also has Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak, Jagan Shakti's Mission Lion, and Abhishek Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani's Sky Force.

