WATCH: Dhanush attends assistant's wedding in casual jeans and cap, poses with newlyweds

Dhanush made a surprise visit to his assistant's wedding in Chennai

South star Dhanush, who is currently busy with Captain Miller shoot, took out some time to attend his assistant's wedding reception in Chennai. The actor made a surprise entry at his assistant Anand's wedding. Several pictures and videos of the actor, shared by his fan pages on Instagram, is doing rounds on the internet. In these pictures and videos, Dhanush can be seen interacting and posing with the newlyweds. Anand has been assistant for Dhanush for many years.

Dhanush made his assistant Anand's day as he attended his reception. He arrived for the celebrations along with Ken and his team. For the wedding, the actor opted for a casual look and was seen wearing a beige shirt, blue jeans and a blue cap.

Check out pics and videos:

Dhanush celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with kids

The 40-year-old actor on Monday took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at his home with his two sons, Yatra and Linga. In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting along with his sons and praying to Lord Ganesha. In the caption, he wrote, ''Happy vinayagar chathurthi.''

Dhanush on the work front

He was last seen in Venky Atluri's directorial Vaathi. He recently wrapped the shoot of Captain Miller and the film is scheduled to release in December this year.

He even unveiled a poster of the film, where he can is seen in a completely different avatar. In the poster, the actor is seen holding a deadly weapon while several bodies are strewn all around him.

Apart from this, he also has a project with director Sekhar Kammula.

