Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer becomes first Hindi film to mint Rs 50 cr in dubbed versions

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is currently on a winning spree, shattering every possible box office record for a Hindi film. Not only its original Hindi version, but its Tamil and Telugu versions are also churning out big at the box office. Within 11 days of its theatrical release, the film has added another feather to its cap and broken another record. Jawan has become the only Hindi film to have crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in its dubbed versions. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures of Jawan on his social media accounts terming the film as 'Box Office Dinosaur'.

Apart from this, the Hindi version of the film has crossed the coveted Rs 400 crore mark in just 11 days, making it the fastest film to reach the milestone. After minting Rs 34.26 crore on its second Sunday, its nett box office collection currently stands at Rs 430.44 crore. Jawan also holds the record of fastest Hindi film to cross Rs 250 crore mark. It surpassed Pathaan, Gadar 2, KGF 2 (Hindi) and Baahubali and created history by minting Rs 252.08 crore in just four days. Jawan has not only broken records in its home market but has also made waves in international markets.

About the film Jawan

Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film also stars Nayanthara, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, among others. Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist in the film. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film is reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs 300 crore. It was earlier scheduled to release in cinemas in June but was postponed for two months due to pending post-production work, mainly involving visual effects.

