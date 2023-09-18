Sunny Deol enjoys pizza party with dad Dharmendra during US vacation, see pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sunny Deol and Dharmendra are currently on a vacation in the US.

Father-son duo, Sunny Deol and Dharmendra, are currently enjoying vacations in the US. Sunny has been regularly sharing pictures with his dad Dharmendra from their weekend getaway. Taking to Instagram, the Gadar 2 star shared a glimpse into his close bonding with his father Dharmendra as he posted a picture of them enjoying a pizza party in the US.

The picture features legendary actor Dharmendra holding a slice of pizza with Sunny sitting next to him. For their outing, Sunny can be seen wearing a casual round neck white t-shirt and a blue-coloured bucket hat, alongwith a pair of sunglasses. On the other hand, Dharmendra wore a corduroy shirt and a black bowl hat.

Sunny captioned the photo and wrote, ''Papa and I enjoying a pizza peacefully.''

Reacting to the post, Sunny's brother Bobby Deol dropped several red heart emojis in the comment section. His step-sister and actor Esha Deol also posted a heart emojis alongwith a nazar amulet emoji.

A few days ago, Sunny shared a picture on Instagram with Dharmendra and wrote, ''Love you papa.''

Earlier, several media reports claimed that the legendary actor Dharmendra went to the US for medical treatment. But the actor cleared the air as he shared a video of himself with his pet dog on his X (formerly Twitter) account. In the caption, he wrote, ''Friends, after long enjoying a small holiday in USA . Will soon be back for my new film. This loving pet is in love with me haha.''

Sunny and Dharmendra on work front

Sunny Deol was last seen in Gadar 2, which became the third highest-grossing Hindi film ever and collected over Rs 500 crore at the domestic box office. The actor also appeared on India TV's popular news show, Aap Ki Adalat, where he honestly answered all the tough questions asked by senior journalist Rajat Sharma. On the show, Sunny Deol was also seen shedding tears of joy after witnessing immense love from the studio audience.

On the other hand, Dharmendra was last seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film featured Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

