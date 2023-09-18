Ganapath - A Hero Is Born: Tiger Shroff looks intense in new poster, wraps his hands with bandages on fire

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ganapath's official poster

Tiger Shroff's Ganapath - A Hero Is Born is one of the much-anticipated flicks of the year. On the ocassion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the makers of the film dropped a new poster for the fans featuring the lead actor in an intense avatar. The action thriller film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. In the film, Tiger and Kriti will be seen together as the lead after nearly nine long years.

Check out the poster:

The poster features Tiger Shroff in an intense look as he is getting ready for a fight while wrapping his hand with a red bangade which is on fire.

Also Read: Animal - Ranbir Kapoor makes a swagger appearance in new poster; film's teaser to be out on THIS date

Sharing the poster, Pooja Entertainment wrote, ''Usko koi kya rokega...jab Bappa ka hai uspe haath. Aa Raha Hai Ganapath… karne ek nayi duniya ki shuruwat. #GanapathAaRahaHai''

Celebrities, fans reaction on poster

As soon as the poster was shared by Ganapath's makers, several celebrities and fans couldn't stop themselves from expressing their excitement for the film.

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, ''Kadakkk.'' Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur commented with four fire emoji on the poster. Tiger's father Jackie wrote, ''Bless ya Bhidu.''

Also Read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is inspired by THIS popular Bollywood couple, reveals Karan Johar

About the film

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath - A Hero Is Born also features Elli Avram, Ziad Bakri, actor Rahman, Shruthy Menon in significant roles. The film will be released on the ocassion of Dussehra on October 20 in five different languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. It is backed by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Behl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani and co-produced by Viraj Sawant.

Latest Bollywood News