Mohanlal-starrer Malaikottai Vaaliban's release date announced; film to clash with Hrithik Roshan's Fighter

Malayalam megastar Mohanlal will be soon seen in the upcoming film Malaikottai Vaaliban as the film has locked its release date for January 25 next year. The pan-India film will be clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter at the box office. Malaikottai Vaaliban has been directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, whose earlier film Jallikattu was India's official entry to the Oscars, back in 2020.

It also stars Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Manoj Moses, Katha Nandi, Danish Sait and Manikandan R Achari.

In the pocter, Mohanlal is seen in a never before seen avatar. He can be seen sitting on a desert land wearing rural Indian attire.

The film is set in the pre-independence era, and is a mass action entertainer with visuals to watch out for as it was shot across Rajasthan, Chennai, and Puducherry for around 130 days.

Talking about the film, Mohanlal said, "To work with Lijo Jose Pellissery has been very enriching as his cinematic approach is totally unique. His films stand apart not just for their technical finesse but also their themes and this project is no different. I hope, together we will be able to live up to the expectations of the audience."

Director Lijo Jose Pellissery said, "This is a period film which demanded someone with the gravitas of Mohanlal sir and we are very proud of what we have created together. Working with a legend like him is indescribable as he comes with a lifetime of experience as an actor. To see him vanish into the character is incredible."

The film is written by PS Rafeeque and features cinematography by Madhu Neelakandan and music by Prashanth Pillai.

Produced by Shibu Baby John, Achu Baby John, Kochumon Century, Jacob Babu, Vikram Mehra and Siddharth Anand Kumar, and co-produced by Yoodlee Films in association with John and Mary Creative, Century Films and Maxlab Cinemas and Entertainment, the film will release on January 25 next year in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

(With IANS inputs)

