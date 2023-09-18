Allu Arjun begins Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at home, shares picture with wife Sneha

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Allu Arjun welcomes Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

Known for his dynamic performances on the silver screen, South star Allu Arjun has once again proved that his festive spirit knows no bounds as he, along with his family, welcomed Lord Ganesha into his home with open arms, sharing the joy of the festival with his ardent fans.

The Pushpa star took to Instagram on Monday to extend his warm wishes to his ardent fans on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. What caught the attention of his followers was the delightful picture he shared a glimpse of the beloved Ganesha idol adorning his home.

The idol was a sight to behold, beautifully adorned with vibrant decorations and radiant lighting, reflecting the festive fervour that Allu Arjun brings to every celebration.

Also Read: Animal - Ranbir Kapoor makes a swagger appearance in new poster; film's teaser to be out on THIS date

Check out the pics:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Allu Arjun welcomes Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Allu Arjun welcomes Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

Joining Allu Arjun in the festive spirit are his dearest family members who look equally excited to bring their beloved Ganpati bappa home.

In the Instagram Stories, he is seen posing along with his wife Sneha Reddy in a traditional avatar, immersed in the festive spirit.

In the picture, the actor is wearing a white kurta pajama, while Sneha wore a yellow floral saree, and paired it with a magenta pink coloured sleeveless blouse.

Apart from this, his wife also shared a series of photos on her Instagram Stories of the celebrations. Check them out.

Also Read: Sunny Deol enjoys pizza party with dad Dharmendra during US vacation, see pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Allu Arjun welcomes Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Allu Arjun welcomes Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

Allu Arjun on work front

Allu Arjun is currently shooting for his highly-anticipated movie Pushpa: The Rule, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 15 next year.

The first instalment Pushpa: The Rise depicted the rise of coolie Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

(With IANS inputs)

Latest Entertainment News