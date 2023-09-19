Ganesh Chaturthi: Shah Rukh Khan brings Bappa to Mannat, wishes fans happiness, wisdom and 'lots of modak'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan welcomes Lord Ganesha to Mannat

Like evry year, Shah Rukh Khan has welcomed Lord Ganesha on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi to his home Mannat. The 56-year-old actor took to his social media accounts to share a picture of Bappa placed at his residence The Jawan star also extended warm wishes to his fans in his post.

Check out SRK's post:

Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, ''Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!!!''

Celebrities celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

Several Bollywood and South film celebrities have welcomed Lord Ganesha to their homes and extended heartfelt wishes to their fans. Celebs including Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun shared pictures of their celebrations along with good wishes on the occasion.

Check out some of their posts:

Shah Rukh Khan on work front

The actor is currently enjoying the success of his latest offering Jawan, which is shattering every possible box office record known. The film also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. This is actor's second mega-blockbuster after Pathaan. He will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Satish Shah and Boman Irani. It is scheduled to release this December.

