Ganesh Acharya threatens defamation case against Saroj Khan for conspiring against him

Ganesh Acharya alleged that recent allegations against him were part of a larger conspiracy against him by Saroj Khan

Choreographer Ganesh Acharya has hit out at senior choreographer Saroj Khan and has accused her of conspiring against him. This comes a day after a woman accused Acharya of exploitation. "This is the conspiracy against me to malign my image, there are people like Saroj Khan and her colleagues who are doing corruption in the industry. Their business has flopped as I have entered the association," Ganesh Acharya was quoted by ANI

"I will file a defamation case against Saroj Khan and her team who are defaming me and stooping so low to do that, they are doing this because their business has gone in vain they used to earn money sitting at home illegally and I am against it so will put all my efforts to fight against them," he added.

The two ace choreographers have been constantly in a tussle for a long time now. Recently Saroj Khan accused Acharya of exploiting his dancers and using his position to malign the Cine Dancers Association (CDA).

Earlier a 33-year-old dancer Ganesh Acharya of forcing her to watch porn and depriving him from work. She added that Acharya demanded commission in return of letting her work. Incidentally, Ganesh Acharya is also the General Secretary of Indian Film and Television Choreographers Association (IFTCA). She claims that when she did not listen to him, Ganesh used his post to get her membership removed from the association, because of which her income has stopped. She also says that whenever she asks for work from any other choreographer, they would all advise her to settle her dispute with Ganesh Acharya first.