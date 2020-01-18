Image Source : TWITTER Ganesh Acharya reacts to Saroj Khan’s allegations: She should come forward to help dancers

Renown choreographer Saroj Khan had accused Ganesh Acharya of forming a new dance organization and stealing his dancers. The choreographer has been representing Cine Dancers Association for over a decade and has now accused Acharya of badmouthing CDA and forming his own organization. Soon after she made the statement, Acharya rubbished the rumours and asked her to come forward to help the dancers.

“Saroj ji is speaking wrong. When the CDA was closed why did not she came to help us to open it. Five coordinators were appointed for CDA by taking Rs 15 lakh from them. 217 masters have signed a letter that they do not need coordinators. Do the Federation people know dancing.. Do they know who is a good dancer. Saroj ji should come forward to help dancers. There is a need of re-election for the CDA,” said Acharaya while speaking to ANI.

He added, “The CDA was shut down six months ago following a legal dispute that began in 2018. However, Deric Biswas, Zahid Shaikh, Al Fahim Surani and Ravi Kanwar reopened it without showing any court orders to do so and filled up the posts without elections. Now, they are pressuring dancers to join the association again. I have been standing with dancers. I am emotionally attached to them. This is their problem and that is why they are speaking against me.”

Acharya has been receiving support from the dancers as well who sing praises of him for helping them out. A dancer said, “If there is a need of 50 dancers he takes 100 dancers so that more people can earn. He stands by us in our every problem. Even he stood by those who are criticising him now.”

Acharya also confessed that the members of members of All India Film Television Events Dancers Association (AIFTEDA) are ready to return to CDA after a fair election and wagers are assured to them.

