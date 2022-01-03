Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/DEEPIKAPADUKONE Fighter to The Intern remake, list of Deepika Padukone's upcoming films will leave you thrilled

The second half of 2021 saw the release of various films in the theatre. This gave makers a chance to announce a number of projects. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who is currently basking in the success of her recent release '83' is ready to entertain her fans with a number of interesting projects. Despite the fact that this year she was seen in a single project, Deepika's fans were looking forward to a number of film announcements that she made this year. Just in case you are unversed about Deepika's upcoming movies, here's a compiled list that you should definitely not miss.

Have a look at the same here:

Pathan

It is being said that Deepika will collaborate with superstar Shah Rukh Khan for the upcoming YRF actioner titled 'Pathan.' The shooting of the film is currently taking place at various sequences abroad.

Project K:

Created by Nag Ashwin, the sci-fi film stars not just Deepika but also Big B and Prabhas in the lead role.

Gehraiyaan:

Directed by Shakun Batra, the film apart from Deepika also features Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in crucial roles. It is all set to release on Amazon Prime on January 25.

The Intern remake:

Big B and Deepika Padukone will reunite with her Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan in The Intern remake. Initially, the film featured late actor Rishi Kapoor in the lead role but soon after his demise, it was Big B who stepped into his shoes. The film is waiting to go on the floors.

Fighter:

Being touted as India’s first aerial action franchise, the film was announced in 2021 but will release in 2023 on the occasion of Republic Day. Apart from the actress, the movie also stars Hrithik Roshan.

Draupadi:

Deepika will also be seen playing the role of Draupadi in producer Madhu Mantena's upcoming film. The announcement of the project was done in 2019 and the makers are yet to give an update.