Farhan Akhtar shuts down troll who mocked him for COVID vaccine price tweet: 'Address de tera...'

Bollywood celebrity Farhan Akhtar has been using his social media handles to spread awareness among fans regarding coronavirus. From encouraging them to stay indoors and follow COVID safety protocols to sharing verified leads to help those grappling with the deadly virus, the singer-actor has been super active on Twitter lately. Recently, he shared a tweet stating that the government is asking to lower the price of the coronavirus vaccine. "Oh look my dear trolls. Govt asking to lower price of vaccine as well. Hope you’ll swamp their TL with the lectures on economics you’ve been giving me. Until then mask up, stay home and wash your mouths.. I mean hands ! (sic),"he tweeted.

Mocking the actor, a user commented on the post writing, "Tere liye hi kar rahe warna Corona failayega."

Shutting down the troll, Farhan responded to the Twitter user with wit and humour. "Address de tera.. Naya joke book bhejta hoon. #socialservice," hr tweeted.

Recently, taking to Twitter, the actor wrote about how one must not venture out just because there are political rallies and religious gatherings. He said it was important to not fall prey to "peer pressure".

"People asking why should we stay in when political rallies and religious gatherings are going on should remember the schoolyard argument re peer pressure ‘just because someone jumps off a cliff ...' #StayHome #staysafe."

Meanwhile, in a breather, Maharashtra saw new Covid-19 deaths and cases fall sharply on Monday though the state tally crossed the 43 lakh mark and fatalities went past 65,000, health officials said. The state recorded 524 deaths -- down from the highest 832 on Sunday, taking up its toll to 65,284 now, the worst in the country. Dropping below the 50,000 mark in over a fortnight, from the record high of 68,631 (April 18), the daily case tally was 48,700, taking the cumulative total to 43,43,727.

Coming back to Farhan, the actor will soon be seen in the film "Toofan". He plays a boxer in the film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and featuring Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal.

