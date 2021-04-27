Satyameva Jayate 2 starring John Abraham, Divya Khosla postponed due to rise in Covid 19 cases

Image Source : SATYAMEVA JAYATE 2 Satyameva Jayate 2 poster featuring John Abraham

The makers of Satyameva Jayate 2 have decided to postpone the release date of the film due to a rise in Covid-19 cases in India, the makers announced on Tuesday morning. Sharing a statement on social media, the makers said that the John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar starrer will release at a later date. However, no new date was announced.

"In these unprecedented times, nothing matters more than the safety and health of our countrymen & patrons. Our film “Satyameva Jayate 2” will now release on a later date. Till then let’s keep our masks on and do our best to keep our loved ones and ourselves out of harm’s way. Jai Hind. - Team SMJ2," the statement read.

Sharing the statement, filmmaker Milap Zaveri wrote on Instagram, "Stay Safe India. Be strong. Help those you can. This too shall pass. See you soon at the movies #SatyamevaJayate2 (sic)."

Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, "Satyameva Jayate 2" features Abraham in a double role. It also stars Divya Khosla Kumar. The sequel, a departure from the original's Mumbai setting, will see Abraham's character fighting corruption in Lucknow. The film brings back John as vigilante cop Virendra Rathod, who wages war singlehandedly against corruption and misuse of power.

The sequel to John Abraham's 2018 action hit was to clash with Salman Khan's Radhe in the Eid weekend, with a May 13 release.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan recently shared that the film will hit the theaters as scheduled and will also be available to stream online on pay per view basis.