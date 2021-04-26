Radhe Song 'Seeti Maar' Out: Salman Khan, Disha Patani groove on remake of Allu Arjun & Pooja Hegde's track

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHAPATANI Radhe Song 'Seeti Maar' Out: Salman Khan, Disha Patani groove to Allu Arjun & Pooja Hegde's Telugu track

The much-awaited track 'Seeti Maar' from superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' has finally been released by the makers on Monday. Also starring the lead actress Disha Patani, the peppy track shows the two stars dancing their hearts out on the song. For those unversed, it happens to be an actual remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's song Seeti Maar from their Telugu movie 'Duvvada Jagannadham.' The announcement of the song's arrival was made by Bhaijaan on Twitter where he shared the link and wrote, "Thank u Allu arjun for seeti maar absolutely loved the way u have performed in the song, the way u dance, your style, u r simply fantastic.. tk care n b safe. Rgds to ur family .. love u brother @alluarjun."

Not just him, but even Disha shared the same on her Instagram handle for her fans to watch. Alongside in the caption, she wrote, "Let the dancing and whistling begin... #SeetiMaar out now." 'Seeti Maar' is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and is penned by Shabbir Ahmed while vocals are by Kamal Khan and Lulia Vantur.

Have a look at their posts here:

Watch the full 'Seeti Maar' song from Radhe here:

With its catchy music, invigorating dance moves and sensational chemistry between Salman and Disha, 'Seeti Maar' has all the elements of becoming the biggest chartbuster of the year. Don't forget to watch the original song here: