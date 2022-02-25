Friday, February 25, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • CBI arrests Anand Subramanian, former NSE GOO, in connection with alleged irregularities in National Stock Exchange: Officials
  • India sending teams to Ukraine borders to help evacuate its nationals
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's post wedding bash: Aamir Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and others attend

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's post wedding bash: Aamir Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and others attend

After marrying as per Christian customs on Feb 19, Farhan Akthar's partner and close friend Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a bash for the newly wed couple in Mumbai. The gathering was attended by the who's who of the Hindi film industry.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 25, 2022 8:42 IST
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar hosted a bash
Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar wed on Feb 19

Highlights

  • The who's who of Bollywood arrived for Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's post wedding bash
  • Gauri Khan arrived with kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan for the party
  • Aamir Khan and his daughter Ira also attended Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's post wedding bash

One of Bollywood's foremost talents, Farhan Akhtar, tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, reality show regular Shibani Dandekar, on February 19 at Javed Akhtar's Sukun farmhouse in Khandala on the outskirts of Mumbai. While the marriage ceremony was a private affair, the newlyweds hosted a bash for the film industry colleagues, who arrived in huge numbers to partake in festivities on Thursday night. As per reports, Farhan's partner in Excel Entertainment, Ritesh Sidhwani hosted the party at his place. 

Among those who attended the post-wedding bash of Farhan and Shibani, Aamir Khan and his daughter Ira, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dino Morea, Farah Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Gauri Khan and her kids Suhana and Aryan and Shanaya Kapoor were prominent guests. The stars posed outside the venue and the images were shared online. 

For the gathering, Farhan opted for a beige coloured shirt and trousers with a black T-shirt while Shibani looked stunning in a blue coloured gown with a plunging neckline. 

India Tv - celebrity wedding

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Gauri Khan at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar wedding bash

India Tv - Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar wedding bash

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Shanaya Kapoor in a lemon green satin gown

India Tv - Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar wedding bash

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Malaika and Amrita Arora, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar wedding bash

The couples who attended the party were Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades, Ritesh and Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Chunky and Bhavana Panday, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan among others. 

India Tv - Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar wedding bash

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Ritesh and Genelia Deshmukh at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar wedding bash

India Tv - Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar wedding bash

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Chunky Panday and family at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar wedding bash

India Tv - Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar wedding bash

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar wedding bash

India Tv - Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar wedding bash

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar wedding bash

India Tv - Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar wedding bash

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar wedding bash

Shibani and Farhan, who had been dating since 2018, tied the knot on February 19 in an intimate affair on the outskirts of Mumbai. Born in Pune and raised in Australia and Africa, Shibani acted in Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar's 2015 film Roy, starring Ranbir Kapoor. She started as a singer -- she and her two sisters had a band named D-Major -- before turning into a model and reality show contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. She was also one of the television hosts of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup held in England and Wales.

Meanwhile, Farhan is set to return to the director's chair with Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

 

 

 

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News