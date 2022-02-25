Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's post wedding bash: Aamir Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and others attend

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar wed on Feb 19

One of Bollywood's foremost talents, Farhan Akhtar, tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, reality show regular Shibani Dandekar, on February 19 at Javed Akhtar's Sukun farmhouse in Khandala on the outskirts of Mumbai. While the marriage ceremony was a private affair, the newlyweds hosted a bash for the film industry colleagues, who arrived in huge numbers to partake in festivities on Thursday night. As per reports, Farhan's partner in Excel Entertainment, Ritesh Sidhwani hosted the party at his place.

Among those who attended the post-wedding bash of Farhan and Shibani, Aamir Khan and his daughter Ira, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dino Morea, Farah Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Gauri Khan and her kids Suhana and Aryan and Shanaya Kapoor were prominent guests. The stars posed outside the venue and the images were shared online.

For the gathering, Farhan opted for a beige coloured shirt and trousers with a black T-shirt while Shibani looked stunning in a blue coloured gown with a plunging neckline.

The couples who attended the party were Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades, Ritesh and Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Chunky and Bhavana Panday, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan among others.

Shibani and Farhan, who had been dating since 2018, tied the knot on February 19 in an intimate affair on the outskirts of Mumbai. Born in Pune and raised in Australia and Africa, Shibani acted in Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar's 2015 film Roy, starring Ranbir Kapoor. She started as a singer -- she and her two sisters had a band named D-Major -- before turning into a model and reality show contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. She was also one of the television hosts of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup held in England and Wales.

Meanwhile, Farhan is set to return to the director's chair with Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.