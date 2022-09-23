Farhan Akhtar shares wholesome photo of Shibani Dandekar cuddling her furry friend

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARHANAKHTAR Farhan Akhtar shares wholesome pic of Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the most adored couples in B-town. The couple never shies away from expressing their love in public eye. They are quite active on social media and often share mushy pictures with each other. Recently, the actor took to his Instagram account and shared an adorable picture of his wife.

On Friday, the Rock on actor shared a picture of his wife, in which she is seen cuddling their pet. Shibani seems to be relishing Friday with her furry friend, Tyson. She is seen wearing a black tank top. Sharing the post, Farhan wrote, "#tystagram @shibanidandekarakhtar" along with red hearts. Fans flocked to the comment section, gushing over the wholesome picture.

Earlier, Farhan shared a video that captured everyone's hearts. In the video, he was seen playing guitar with his dogs and wrote in the caption, "Sunday Sing-along with Jim and Ty #dogsarethebest."

For the unversed, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19, 2022, after dating for almost 4 years. The fairytale wedding happened in the Khandala farmhouse of Farhan Akhtar’s parents’ writer Javed Akhtar and actress Shabani Azmia, Sukoon. Their big day was graced by several celebs from the industry, including Farah Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Shankar Mahadevan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Saqib Saleem, and Amrita Arora, among others.

Their wedding pictures stirred the internet as they looked absolutely dreamy. Farhan and Shibani looked absolutely stunning in their wedding pictures. Shibani was clad in a red corset top, skirt, and a big veil. She wore minimal jewellery and exuded elegance. Farhan looked dashing in a black tuxedo, complementing the bride's look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan Akhtar will be directing a film titled ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ starring Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif. The film is set to go on floors next year.

