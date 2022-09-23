Aishwarya Rai-Trisha Krishnan selfie from Ponniyin Selvan 1 delights fans; they call them 'Queens'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TRISHA KRISHNAN Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha Krishnan are shooting for the upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1. Trisha, who essays the role of Princess Kundavai dropped a picture with her beautiful co-star. In Mani Ratnam's directorial, Aishwarya is playing the role of Queen Nandini. Taking to her Twitter handle on Thursday, the 'Khatta Meetha' actress treated fans with a BTS picture, which got viral in no time.

Trisha Krishnan's post

In the picture, Trisha and Aishwarya were seen dressed in their characters' outfits. The 'Devdas' actor was seen keeping her arms around Trisha while taking a selfie. The divas looked beautiful as they kept their faces close to each other for a selfie. Sharing the picture, she wrote "Ash," with a hug emoticon.

Soon after the picture went viral, their fans and followers chimed into the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Gorgeous." Another comment reads, "Miss world n miss chennai in frame." A thrid comment read, "Happy tears...can’t wait to see you both on-screen.. Queens.”

Aishwarya-Trisha in PS:1

In the film, Aishwarya will be seen in dual roles. She will play queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, as well as Mandakini Devi in the historical drama. Fans have been going gaga over her look ever since the poster was released. On the other hand, Trisha will be seen as Kundavai and Ravi will portray the character of Arunmozhi Varman.

Apart from these two, the film also stars an ensemble cast of south actors Kennedy John Victor, Karthik Sivakumar and Jayam Ravi. Vikram will portray the role of Aditya Karikalan, Karthi will play Vanthiyathevan. ALSO READ: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira engaged to beau Nupur Shikhare; shares dreamy proposal video

About Ponniyin Selvan

Helmed by Mani Ratnam, 'Ponniyin Selvan' is a pan-India film. The film is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the second collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film 'Raavan' in 2010, and the fourth collaboration with director Mani Ratnam after 'Iruvar' in 1997, 'Guru' in 2007 and 'Raavan' in 2010. ALSO READ: Vignesh Shivan shares glimpse of his dreamy birthday celebrations with wife Nayanthara | VIDEO

The A.R Rahman musical is all set to hit the theatres on September 30, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The big-budget period film will be released in multiple parts.

(With ANI inputs)

Latest Entertainment News