Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira engaged to beau Nupur Shikhare; shares dreamy proposal video

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan engaged to Nupur Shikhare

She said yes! Congratulations are in order for Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter has always grabbed headlines for her relationship with the fitness trainer. The duo who fell in love in 2020, are now engaged. Yes! On Thursday night, Ira shared a dreamy proposal video of Nupur proposing to her in the most romantic way.

Ira Khan gets dreamy proposal from Nupur

Ira and Nupur who have always set major couple goals with their adorable social media posts, shared an exciting update. Keeping it real and adorable, Nupur got down on one knee with a ring in his hand and asked Ira to marry him. With the crowd cheering about them, Ira said a big 'yes' and they sealed the deal with a kiss. Sharing the video on Instagram, elated Ira wrote, "Popeye: She said yes Ira: Hehe, I said yes."

Reacting to the video, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote, "This is the sweetest thing I have ever seen. Uff. @nupur_shikhare so filmy uff." Rhea Chakraborty commented, "Congratulations you guys." Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff commented, "This is THE cutest thing EVER! Congratulations, baby girlll." Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend and model, Rohman Shawl said, "Congratulations you two."

Ira and Nupur made their relationship Instagram official in 2020. She took to her Instagram handle on the occasion of promise day, during Valentine’s week celebration, and announced that they were dating. "Its an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy," she wrote. ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan takes a subtle dig at trolls with 'some more' pics from birthday bash

They often share pictures and videos, which scream love as Ira and Nupur can be seen enjoying their time together from date nights to celebrating his birthday, and working out together, among other activities. ALSO READ: INSIDE Ira Khan's pool birthday party: Aamir Khan, mom Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Nupur Shikhare join

On the professional front, Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. Earlier, she launched a mental health foundation called Agatsu Foundation. "I have registered a section 8 company called Agatsu Foundation, and it launches today. Agastu is my attempt, it's my way of trying to find a balance, of trying to attain equilibrium to make my life better for me, to facilitate you in making your life better for you, whatever that means for you," she said in a video announcing the initiative.

