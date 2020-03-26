Farah Khan to Bollywood celebs: Stop posting workout videos, we have bigger concerns

Filmmaker Farah Khan has expressed her frustration with Bollywood celebrities uploading their workout videos as they stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. With the entire country in a 21-day lockdown, several celebrities have shared their workout videos and pictures from their homes on social media, including Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandes among others. In a video released on Twitter, Farah said she is making the clip in the "interest of public health and safety."

"It's my humble request from all the celebrities' and stars' that please stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it. I can understand that you all are privileged and you don't have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures. But some of us, most of us have bigger concerns during this crisis," Farah said.

The Om Shanti Om director said if celebrities don't stop, she will unfollow them. "So please have mercy on us and stop uploading your workout videos and if you can't stop, then please don't feel bad if I unfollow you. Stay safe," she added.

Katrina Kaif is one of the celebrities who is very actively sharing her work out videos on social media. After her videos of dishwashing, working out, and strumming the guitar trended over the past few days, the actress on Wednesday took to brooming to stay occupied at home. A video that she posted shows the actress brooming the floors of her home. What's more, once the chore got done, Katrina had other imaginative ideas to put the broom to good use.

The number of coronavirus cases climbed to 649 in India on Thursday and the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 13, with one death reported each from Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.

(With PTI inputs)

