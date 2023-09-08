Farah Khan bumps into Ashneer Grover during vacation, runs away with his phone. But why?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARAH KHAN Farah Khan bumps into Ashneer Grover

Choreographer-Director Farah Khan, during her recent trip to Baku, Azerbaijan, encountered former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover. What's next? The two created a hilarious reel which made Farah realise how Ashneer is 'so natural.'

In the reel, while Farah was updating her fans about her visit to Baku, she bumped into Ashneer Grover. As soon as she sees him, she says with excitement, "Oh my god, Ashneer Grover! What are you doing here?" A 'not-so-surprised', Ashneer responds, "Of all the places, I never thought that I would meet you here." As they have a quick chat, Ashneer says, "photo toh banti hai yaar." To this, Farah asks for a minute to get ready.

While Ashneer offers his phone to click, she holds it for a selfie but Ashneer goes and poses with his wife asking Farah to click their picture. "Selfie thodi na leni hai, yahan pe photo," Shark Tank judge asks Farah, who gets angry looking at them. After taking multiple pictures of the couple, Farah runs away with Ashneer’s phone. The couple then chases her on the streets. Sharing the video, she adds, "Who would have thought this reel would ever happen n that too in #baku ! @ashneer.grover ur a natural n now ur phone s with me."

Ashneer’s wife Madhuri also posted a few pictures with Farah and her husband with the caption, "What serendipity! Lovely meeting the bindaas and ever charismatic @farahkhankunder in Baku (Azerbaijan). What a memorable dinner and fun time making the reel. Tops off a great trip to this amazing city." Farah commented, “Lovely meeting ul both.. n swapping stories."

On the professional front, Farah Khan is known for blockbuster movies like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year, among others. On the other hand, Ashneer became a fan favourite after appearing on the first season of Shark Tank India, but he was replaced in the second season of the show.

ALSO READ: Ahead of the wedding, Raghav Chadha opens up about his FIRST meeting with Parineeti Chopra | Read

ALSO READ: Jawan Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan's film creates history, earns THIS whopping amount

Latest Entertainment News