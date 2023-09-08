Ahead of the wedding, Raghav Chadha opens up about his FIRST meeting with Parineeti Chopra | Read

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Parineeti Chopra with Raghav Chadha

Bollywood weddings have always captivated fans. This time, Bollywood met politics as Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to embark on a new journey. The suspended AAP MP opened up about his first meeting with the actor before the wedding, about which the couple has been tight-lipped.

In an interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Raghav Chadha showed his romantic side and shared how he met Chopra. Calling it a magical moment, he said they met in a 'very organic' way and he thanks God every day for giving him Parineeti in his life. "I am extremely happy that I have her as my partner. As I said, I thank god every single day for giving her to me," Chadha said.

Reacting to his wedding with the actor, he said he is happier than the country. If reports are to be believed Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra will get married in Rajasthan's Udaipur at The Leela Palace. The wedding festivities are said to begin from September 17 to 24 among close family and friends.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's love story

The duo sparked dating rumours after they were spotted exiting a restaurant in Mumbai after a dinner date. Following this, the actor was papped in Delhi with the politician, and the couple was also clicked together in Mohali stadium while watching an IPL match. After several speculations around whether are they or aren't together, the couple made their relationship official in May by sharing their engagement pictures on social media. Sharing those photos, the actor also penned a heartwarming note for her significant one. In her post, she wrote, "When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home."

