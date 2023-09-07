Ameesha Patel reveals Hrithik Roshan was 'disturbed' after facing multiple flops post Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Ameesha Patel and Hrithik Roshan made their Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Ameesha Patel is currently enjoying the massive success of her latest release Gadar 2. She even made her Bollywood debut with a blockbuster Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai alongside Hrithik Roshan and in a recent interview she revealed that her debut co-star was 'disturbed' after witnessing several box office failures after it. After Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Hrithik's Fiza, Mission Kashmir, Yaadein, Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, among others tanked at the box office.

What did Ameesha reveal about Hrithik?

Also Read: Mission Raniganj The Great Bharat Rescue teaser - Akshay Kumar turns saviour for coal mine workers in the film

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, the 47-year-old actress revealed that after their debut in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, she tasted success again with Gadar but Hrithik had a series of flops. ''He used to be very disturbed, of course. Our first film was such a massive hit, of course the downfall is going to hit you harder. And he’s telling me, ‘But Ameesha, aapne toh dusri film Gadar de di, main flop de raha hoon aap Gadar de rahe ho. I told him not to worry, because the tables will inevitably turn,'' she said.

Ameesha reveals how Hrithik was termed 'one film wonder'

Also Read: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner file for divorce after four 'wonderful' years of marriage

he actress also revealed how Hrithik was being dragged down by the same people who put him on the cloud nine after blockbuster debut. ''They said he’s a one-film wonder, and they began comparing him to previous one-film wonders. It’s such a sad tag to give to someone. And when I heard that announcement, three years later, of Rakesh uncle with Koi… Mil Gaya, I was like, ‘Now he’s going to come back,'' she added.

Latest Entertainment News