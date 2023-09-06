Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner file for divorce after four 'wonderful' years of marriage

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The couple got married in 2019

After four years of marriage, American singer Joe Jonas and English actress Sophie Turner have filed for divorce, saying that ''truly this is a united decision.''

The musician and the former 'Game of Thrones' star tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating and have two children together, namely Willa, 3, and a second daughter, identified in the divorce documents as D, 14 months, TMZ reported.

Joe is reportedly asking for joint custody of the couple’s children.

Both the stars on Wednesday took to their respective Instagram account to share the news jointly with their fans and wrote, ''Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage we have mututally decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and sincerely hope that everyone can respect out wishes for privacy for us and out children.''

In the divorce documents, Joe and Sophie have a prenup, as the pop singer wants a judge to establish a parenting plan between him and the actress that allows for "frequent and continuing contact with both parties".

The couple first connected through their Instagram DMs in 2016.

"We had a lot of mutual friends, and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time," Sophie told Harper’s Bazaar UK in 2019.

"We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."

A few months after they connected on social media, Joe and Sophie had officially begun dating, with the singer even noting that was “willing to settle down for her”.

In October 2017, about a year after they began seeing each other, the couple announced that they were engaged.

The couple have been having marital problems for over half a year now, citing their difference in lifestyle, attitude and their compatibility which had deteriorated over the years.

In the divorce documents acquired by TMZ, it was noted that Joe is more of an indoors person while Sophie likes to party and hang out more often.

As such, the musician has been taking care of their children a lot longer than Sophie, which means that even though he has asked for a 50 per cent custody, he could ask for significantly more, given that he has been the more responsible parent.

Joe and Sophie's career at a glance

Sophie Turner is popularly know for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. He even received an Emmy Award nomination in 2019. he has also starred in several film projects including X-Men series.

On the other hand, Joe is an American singer, actor and songwriter. He rose to fame with The Jonas Brothers, which is a pop rock band consisting his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas. He was last seen in 2022 flick titled Devotion. The film featured Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell in the lead roles.

(With IANS inputs)

