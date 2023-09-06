Anupam Kher announces 540th film titled Calorie | More details inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anupam Kher will next be seen in Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has commenced shooting for his 540th film titled Calorie.

The 68-year-old actor took to his social media handles to share the news that the film is directed by Canadian director Eisha Marjara and is being shot in Amritsar and Montreal.

Kher even shared his turbaned look from the film in the same post. In the series of pictures, he also shared a picture with the director and the producer.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar changes his film The Great Indian Rescue's title amid India-Bharat row

Check out his post:

In the caption, he wrote, ''ANNOUNCEMENT: Happy to share that I have started the shoot of mv 540th proiect! #Calorie is an Canadian film directed b criticall acclaimed Canadian director #EishaMarjara and produced by #JoeBalass. The film is shot in Amritsar and Montreal! The script of this human tragedy tugged at my heart deeply. Some stories need to be told! #Caloriefilm #MagicOfCinema.''

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15's Jaskaran Singh fails to answer Rs 7 crore question. Can you?

Anupam Kher's other upcoming projects

Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen in The Vaccine War, a medical thriller directed by The Kashmir Files fame Vivek Agnihotri.

The Vaccine War will tell the true story of the development of Covaxin during the Covid-19 pandemic in India. The also film stars Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Girija Oak, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Sapthami Gowda, and Mohan Kapur in significant roles. The film will be released in cinemas on September 28.

The actor will also be seen in Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao, which will release on October 20. It is directed by Vamsee.

After from these, the veteran actor will also be seen in The Signature. It will also staras Mahima Chaudhry and Annu Kapoor.

Latest Entertainment News