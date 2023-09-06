Akshay Kumar changes his film The Great Indian Rescue's title amid India-Bharat row

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The film was earlier titled The Great Indian Rescue

Akshay Kumar on Wednesday surprised his fans with a short teaser of his upcoming flick. He not only shared the teaser but what caught everyone's attention on the post was a slight change in the title of the film. Amid the ongoing debate over changing the name of our country from India to Bharat, the actor too replaced the word India with Bharat. The film which was earlier titled as Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue, is now renamed to Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue.

Check out the teaser:

In the caption, he wrote, ''In 1989, one man achieved the impossible! Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October.''

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding invitation card goes viral; check out details of their reception

He also informed the fans that the teaser of the film will be uveiled on Thursday, September 7.

About the film

The film is based on the real life incident occured at Raniganj coalfield in the year 1989. Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill, who played a significant role in rescuing all the surviving miners trapped inside the flooded coalmine.

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15's Jaskaran Singh fails to answer Rs 7 crore question. Can you?

Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor. Apart from Akshay, the film will also feature Parineeti Chopra, Pavan Malhotra, Kumud Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Shishir Sharma, among several others.

Latest Bollywood News