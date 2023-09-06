Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding invitation card goes viral; check out details of their reception

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will reportedly get married this month.

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha has been in the news ever since their first images of the two hanging out together went viral a few months ago. Social media is abuzz with Parineeti and Raghav's wedding from the time the couple made their relationship official after the engagement ceremony in May. Now, a wedding reception invite of the duo, who are all set to tie the wedding knot in Lake City Udaipur this month, has gone viral on social media.

A picture of the reception card has gone viral on social media.

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 - Jaskaran Singh fails to answer Rs 7 crore question. Can you?

Check out the viral invitation card:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Wedding invite of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha went viral ahead of the wedding ceremony.

The card is ivory and gold in colour, and it reads as: "WITH THE HEAVENLY BLESSINGS OF OUR MOST REVERED SHRI P.N. CHADHA JI SMT. VIMLA CHADHA SMT. USHA & SHRI H.S. SACHDEVA ALKA & SUNIL CHADHA INVITE YOU FOR THE RECEPTION LUNCH OF THEIR SON RAGHAV and PARINEETI, DAUGHTER OF REENA & PAWAN CHOPRA ON 30TH SEPTEMBER 2023 TAJ CHANDIGARH 1:00 PM ONWARDS".

The wedding rituals will be held at Hotel Leela Palace and Udayavilas on September 23-24, according to the sources.

During this period, many big personalities from politics and Bollywood will come to Udaipur. If sources are to be believed, mehendi, haldi and sangeet events will start from September 23.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan gives a 'Jawan' SPOILER, four days ahead of film's release

Also there are discussions that a reception will be held in Gurugram after the wedding.

Several film personalities, including Parineeti's sister Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, and leaders from Delhi and other states including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann are expected to attend the event.

(With IANS inputs)

Latest Entertainment News