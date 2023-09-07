Mission Raniganj The Great Bharat Rescue teaser: Akshay Kumar turns saviour for coal mine workers in the film

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TEASER Akshay Kumar in Mission Raniganj

The much-awaited teaser of the Akshay Kumar-starrer film 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' was unveiled on Thursday by its makers. The film, which was earlier titled Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue, is third release of the year for the actor. On Wednesday, Akshay unveiled a short motion poster of the film on his social media accounts also featuring the changed name.

Watch the complete teaser:

The teaser begins with a regular day at the Raniganj coalfield in West Bengal until a coal mine worker notices a leakage which eventually leads to flooding inside the coalfield with the workers getting trapped.

Also Read: Jawan releases in cinemas, check out box office impact on Dream Girl 2, Jailer, Gadar 2

Akshay’s character rises to the occasion as he gives pep talk to his team on the ground and prepares to rescue the workers trapped inside the coal mine.

The film is inspired by a real life incident at Raniganj coalfield and from the heroic act of Late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India’s coal mine rescue mission.

About the film

The heroic Jaswant Singh Gill (portrayed by Akshay Kumar) played a significant role in rescuing all the surviving miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989 which is documented to be the world's largest and successful rescue mission against all odds.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding invitation card goes viral; check out details of their reception

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment, 'Mission Raniganj' is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai.

Apart from Akshay, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue also features Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Pavan Malhotra and Ravi Kishan in significant roles.

The film is set to debut in cinemas on October 6, 2023.

Latest Bollywood News