Jawan releases in cinemas, check out box office impact on Dream Girl 2, Jailer, Gadar 2

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is finally released in cinemas today, September 7. The film, which was earlier scheduled to release in June, was postponed due to post-production work. The craze among SRK's fans build up between these days, which helped the film makers undoubtedly. Now, being the only big Hindi release this weekend, the film has impacted the business of other major films running already. These films include Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2, Rajinikanth's Jailer and Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan saw a tremendous advance booking, shattering the actor's previous release, Pathaan, records. Over 1 million tickets were reportedly sold in advance for the Day 1 of Jawan.

Impact on Gadar 2

The film was released on August 11 and created a havoc at the box office. It became the fastest film to cross the coveted Rs 500 crore mark and its lifetime collection is expected to be around Rs 525 crore. Since Jawan is finally released in cinema, the box office collection of Gadar 2 is highly impacted as the film is left with less number of screens. However, Gadar 2 has already created history and has become the third highest Hindi grosser after Pathaan and Hindi version of KGF Chapter 2.

Impact on Jailer

The Rajinikanth-starrer was released on August 10 and film after performing excellent at the box office had slowed down a week ago. It has also landed on Amazon Prime Video on September 7 and is garnering positive reponse from the audience.

Impact on Dream Girl 2

The Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's film was released theatrically on August 25. Ever since its release, the film was still struggling to churn out big as compare to Gadar 2 and Jailer but slowly and steadily managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark.

