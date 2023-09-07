Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan share photo of sons Uyir, Ulag's 1st Janmashtami, see pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IMDB Nayanthara is married to film director Vignesh Shivan.

Nayanthara, who recently made her debut on Instagram, shared pictures of her twin sons on thier first Janmashtami. The actresss took to her Instagram handle to share a picture featuring both of her sons offering prayers. In the picture, both her sons can be seen crawling in front of their house's prayer room. Both the kids, Uyir and Ulag are also dressed up as baby Lord Krishna.

Check out the post:

The post was shared jointly by Nayanthara and her husband-film director Vignesh Shivan. In the caption, the couple wrote, ''With our two Krishananssssss ! Such a blessed #KrishnaJayanthi wit sooo many beautiful, blessed moments ! All the Love to our #Uyir & #Ulag.Happy KrishnaJayanthi hope everyone had a wondeful one with family and friends.''

The actress joined Instagram on August 31, the day when the trailer of Jawan was unveiled. Her first three posts include the trailer of Jawan in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Later she shared a picture and a video of herself along with her twin sons.

Nayanthara on work front

Nayanthara is currently enjoying the massive success of her latest offering Jawan. The film led by Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi also stars Nayanthara in an important role.

Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film was released today, September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The 38-year-old actress has several film projects inher kitty including a romantic drama alongside Fahadh Faasil titled Pattu. She also has a sports drama titled The Test opposite R Madhavan. On the other hand, her husband Vignesh is currently busy with a film with Pradeep Ranganathan.

