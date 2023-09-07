KBC 15: Jaskaran Singh, first crorepati of season, opens up on claims of show being scripted | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM KBC 15's first crorepati Jaskaran Singh

Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, is one of the most popular game shows on the Indian television. The show, which first aired in 2000, has seen several crorepati in the past 23 years. The most recent Rs 1 crore winner Jaskaran Singh, a 21-year-old IAS aspirant, became the first crorepati of the current season.

After winning Rs 1 crore prize money, he even attempted Rs 7 crore question but could not win it. However, he garnered huge applause for his win and has been receiving constant calls and messages.

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 - Jaskaran Singh fails to answer Rs 7 crore question. Can you?

Amid all the celebration, there is also a small section that raised questions on the winners (crorepatis) on the show. A few have claimed that the show is scripted and the makers of the show pick winners for big prize money, who come from a decent background. In an exclusive talk with India TV, Jaskaran opened up on such allegations and said that he thinks that when people do not know about something, they make assumptions.

''Its all about knowledge. Knowledge cannot be scripted. Why don't everybody wins Rs 7 crore prize money. Then every season must have a Rs 7 crore winner, if the makers of the show wants huge TRP. More and more people will watch the show and attempt to participate. Those who have never participated in KBC only they will put such allegations as they are not aware of the reality,'' he said.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar changes his film The Great Indian Rescue's title amid India-Bharat row

Watch the full interview:

Kaun Banega Crorepati is currently in its 15th season and airs on Sony Entertainment Television at 9 pm on weekdays.

Latest Entertainment News