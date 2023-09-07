Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan shoots first promo; spotted wearing orange ethnic ensemble

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM After the success of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Salman Khan will return to host the television version of Bigg Boss.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all geared up the upcoming 17th edition of popular reality television show, Bigg Boss.

The show is hosted by Salman for the last 13 seasons and the upcoming one will be his 14th straight season. The actor was recently spotted shooting for a promo in Mumbai. As per a report by Zoom, Salman has already started shooting for the promos. the portal even shared a few exclusive pictures featuring the actor in an orange Pathani along with a golden jacket.

The report also states that Salman was supposed to start the shoot for the Bigg Boss 17 promo at 2 pm on September 5. But the actor arrived at around 4 pm. And the pictures of him entering the sets with heavy security was shared by the new portal.

About Bigg Boss 17

Hosted by Salman Khan, the upcoming season is expected to commence in October. Each season of Bigg Boss comes with a new theme, avatar, style and contestants. As per some reports, BB17 will feature singles vs couples theme and possible contestants enterting the BB House include Seema Haider, Sachin Meena, Ankita Lokhande, Harsh Beniwal, and Abhishek Malhan, among several others. However, an official announcement from its makers and the channel is still pending and fans will have to wait nearly a month for the new season to begin.

Salman Khan on professional front

The 57-year-old actor will next be seen in YRF's Spy Universe's upcoming film Tiger 3, also starring Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

Apart from this, he has Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ki Shaadi. The film will also feature Kriti Kharbanda, Parineeti Chopra and Bhagyshree.

