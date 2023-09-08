Jawan Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan's film creates history, earns THIS whopping amount

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars of the world and his film with Atlee is a testament. The highly-anticipated film came to the silver screen as a celebration on September 7. The film unarguably screamed blockbuster after its prevue release and created a history on its opening day.

On Day 1, Jawan earned Rs 75 crore for all languages, according to the early estimates by Sacnilk.com. Shah Rukh Khan starrer is now the biggest opener of Bollywood of all time. The film saw an overall occupancy of 58.67 per cent in the Hindi version on Thursday. The highest occupancy rate was recorded during the night shows at 69.34 per cent. Notably, Chennai witnessed the highest occupancy with 81 per cent in the Hindi version while Surat recorded the least and stood at 44.50 per cent.

In the Tamil version, Jawan saw an overall occupancy of 55.80 per cent while the Telugu version registered a 76.06 per cent audience.

Jawan occupancy rate on September 7, Hindi

Morning shows: 46.11 per cent

Afternoon shows: 54.27 per cent

Evening shows: 64.94 per cent

Night shows: 69.34 per cent

Jawan marks the first collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan with Atlee, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi. However, Nayanthara and Sethupathi have worked together in multiple films before Jawan. The action-drama is also special as it is Atlee's Hindi directorial debut.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Thursday shared his review of Jawan on Twitter, now X, and called it a mega blockbuster. Giving 4.5 stars to the film, he wrote, " #Jawan rightfully belongs to #SRK. It doesn’t take a crystal ball to foretell that 2023 belongs to #SRK… Now let’s hear the ROAR at the #BO."

Ahead of its release, Jawan broke records in its advance bookings and surpassed Pathaan by selling 557,000 tickets at national chains for Day 1.

