Fans say 'we believe you' as Johnny Depp claims to be victim of domestic abuse by Amber Heard

As the civil lawsuit between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard continues to intensify, many shocking revelations have been made. Text messages where Depp has hurled abuses at Heard to the recording in which the actress can be seen challenging Depp to "tell them I'm a victim of domestic abuse and see how many people believe or side with you", the couple's personal issues have become the subject discussion all over. On Monday, Johnny Depp concluded a gruelling four days on the witness stand and continued to deny that he ever hit Heard. While Heard is yet to testify, fans appear to have picked their side. Twitter is flooded with posts in support of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Fans have been sharing tweets saying "we believe you" and "men can be the victims of domestic abuse as well", extending their support for Johnny Depp. A Twitter user said, "Amber Heard's lawyers just made Johnny Depp listen to a recording of himself expressing the desire to self harm. This was the point she drove him to, and he's reliving it all now. He deserved so much better. Hold him in your heart today, with all those who've suffered abuse." Another tweeted, "My brain just cannot comprehend how Amber Heard is on multiple tapes gaslighting & screaming at Johnny Depp, admitting to violence, but STILL gets to play the victim and have people believe her because of a few distasteful TEXTS, as if he wasn't going through hell at the time."

Expressing how proud the fans are of Johnny Depp for coming out with his side of the story, another Twitter user commented, "Amber said Tell them Johnny. Tell them ‘i Johnny Depp is a victim of domestic abuse’ That’s exactly what he did. He told the world his story, he told the world men can be victims of domestic violence too. We are proud of you Johnny!"

Meanwhile, a forensic psychologist testified Tuesday that actor Amber Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder. The psychologist, Shannon Curry, was hired by Depp's legal team. She said she reached her diagnosis during 12 hours of interviews with Heard, as well as from reviewing her mental-health records.

Curry also testified that Heard does not suffer post-traumatic stress disorder from her relationship with Depp, as Heard has claimed.

For the unversed, Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post referring to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” The article doesn't mention Depp by name, but his lawyers say the article contains ”defamation by implication" because it clearly refers to allegations of domestic abuse made by heard when she filed for divorce in 2016.