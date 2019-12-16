Fans yell 'jijaji aa gaye' on Nick Jonas' entry in 'Jumanji', Priyanka shares video

Everything that happens in Priyanka Chopra's life makes news -- for all the good and bad reasons. Most importantly, her love life and life after marriage keep her fans on toes -- so much so that her husband Nick Jonas, who is better renowned as a very talented performing artiste, has become the 'jiju' [brother-in-law] of the nation. And Priyanka herself says so.
Priyanka Chopra shared a video from a film theatre in which fans can be heard cheering for Nick Jonas upon his entry in the recently released 'Jumanji' by shouting "jijaji aa gaye".
"When @nickjonas enters a room in India... #NationalJiju Thank you for all the love," Priyanka tweeted.
In 'Jumanji: The Next Level', Nick Jonas is seen reprising the role of Jefferson "Seaplane" McDonough, which is Alex's avatar in the game Jumanji.
The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary and they had a special announcement to make on this special day. The Sangeet ceremony of the couple that featured their families having a dance face-off will be released as a series on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.
At our wedding, both of our families came together to perform a sangeet. A performance (dance-off competition style) that celebrated our love story, one of the most unforgettable moments from a very special time in our lives. @nickjonas and I are excited to announce a new, currently untitled project (we’re still working on it!!) that celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding. It’s our #SangeetProject ❤️❤️ Happy one year anniversary baby. It’s our first together We want to share this amazing experience with couples set to be wed. SO...if you're engaged to be married in the spring or summer next year (2020), we want to be part of the celebration and help you make it even more spectacular. #representationmatters #crosspollination #culturesblending Visit the link in bio, and we’ll have you dancing before you walk down the aisle! @amazonprimevideo @alfredstreetindustries
Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink', and will next be seen in Netflix's original film 'The White Tiger' with Rajkummar Rao.