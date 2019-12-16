Fans yell 'jijaji aa gaye' on Nick Jonas' entry in 'Jumanji', Priyanka shares video

Priyanka Chopra took her Twitter to share a video from a theatre where fans can be heard cheering Nick Jonas's entry by 'Jijaji aa Gaye'

Everything that happens in Priyanka Chopra's life makes news -- for all the good and bad reasons. Most importantly, her love life and life after marriage keep her fans on toes -- so much so that her husband Nick Jonas, who is better renowned as a very talented performing artiste, has become the 'jiju' [brother-in-law] of the nation. And Priyanka herself says so.

Priyanka Chopra shared a video from a film theatre in which fans can be heard cheering for Nick Jonas upon his entry in the recently released 'Jumanji' by shouting "jijaji aa gaye".

"When @nickjonas enters a room in India... #NationalJiju Thank you for all the love," Priyanka tweeted.

When @nickjonas enters a room in India... 😂😂😂😂 #NationalJiju

Thank you for all the 💕 pic.twitter.com/y4TlJRvEkf — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 16, 2019

In 'Jumanji: The Next Level', Nick Jonas is seen reprising the role of Jefferson "Seaplane" McDonough, which is Alex's avatar in the game Jumanji.

The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary and they had a special announcement to make on this special day. The Sangeet ceremony of the couple that featured their families having a dance face-off will be released as a series on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink', and will next be seen in Netflix's original film 'The White Tiger' with Rajkummar Rao.