Fans are reminded of 'I can walk English' dialogue as Amitabh Bachchan talks about complicated English

On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and shared his view on how complicated the English language can get at times and showcased some examples as well.

New Delhi Updated on: August 16, 2020 22:00 IST
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is extremely active on media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, among others, and has a personal blog on Tumblr. Through social media,  he 77-year-old actor offers a perfect blend of social messages, some pictures from the personal diaries, official announcements, and many times light-hearted comedies. On Sunday, the Badla actor took to Twitter and shared his view on how complicated the English language can get at times and showcased some examples as well. "English easy??  1) The bandage was *wound* around the *wound*. 2) The farm was used to *produce produce*.3) The dump was so full that it had to *refuse* more *refuse4) We must *polish* the *Polish* furniture..He could *lead* if he would get the *lead* out " ~ Ef jj," Big B tweeted.

As soon as Amitabh Bachchan's tweet hit the internet, there was a buzz all around. Fans were immediately reminded of his iconic dialogue 'I can talk English, I can walk English, I can laugh English because English is a funny language' from the film Namak Halaal.

Last month,  Amitabh Bachchan had tested positive for COVID-19. During his hospitalisation, the actor gave regular health updates to his well-wishers. He was discharged after testing negative on August 2.

Amitabh Bachchan's last release was Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar and starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was released directly to OTT. He will next be seen in Chehre, Jhund and Brahmastra.

