EXCLUSIVE: CBI considers Polygraphy test for Rhea Chakraborty, others

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA_CHAKRABORTY CBI probes Sushant Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty, others may undergo Polygraphy test

The Central Bureau Of Investigation is probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The central agency questioned Rhea Chakraborty yesterday for more than 10 hours and now IndiaTV sources have said that the CBI is considering conducting polygraphy test on Rhea Chakraborty and others. Sources said that after Rhea's second round of questioning, the CBI will take a final decision on conducting the polygraphy test. Rhea and others could be called to Delhi where polygraphy test will be done in the CFSL lab.

What is the procedure to undertake polygraphy test

If CBI feels that the accused are hiding the truth in their statements, then the agency will take permission from the court to conduct polygraphy test after which consent will be taken from the accused. If any of the accused does not give the approval to conduct the test, then it also goes against that person and in a way confirms that the person has been lying. After which CFSL experts do polygraphy tests. There are many things that come into play.

Although the report of polygraphy test is not considered as evidence in the court, it surely gives a direction to the investigation. The CBI in its final report also mentions the expert's opinion of the polygraphy test.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage