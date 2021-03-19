Elli AvrRam says Aamir Khan never made her feel intimidated; He was so warm & kind from day one

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ELLI AVRRAM Elli AvrRam says Aamir Khan never made her feel intimidated

Swedish-Greek origin actress Elli AvRam recently took to her social media and left fans in awe of the first look of groovy track 'Har Funn Maula' from 'Koi Jaane Na' with none other than Aamir Khan. Now, talking about the same, the actress says the Bollywood superstar never made her feel intimidated. "It was one of the best experiences I've had because I learnt so much from him during these five days of shoot! The way he explains everything...," Elli told IANS.

"The best part is he never made me feel intimidated. He was so warm and kind from day one, and very supportive. That's something I'm extremely grateful for," she added.

The song is a fusion of Broadway and Jazz, and is meant to be a highlight for the film, which is scheduled to release on April 2.

The poster of the song came a month later after Elli and Aamir's dance video got leaked and went viral all over the Internet. The actress took to her Instagram and wrote, "He’s the Jack of all trades, she’s the Queen of the dance floor. Get ready to meet them on 10th of March." The image showed Aamir looking dapper in a navy blue blazer while the diva sizzling in a shimmery outfit.

Coming back to the song 'Har Funn Maula,' it is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Crooned by Vishal Dadlani and Zara Khan, the music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Talking about the film, it is a psychological thriller and has been directed by Amin Hajee, who shot to fame playing Baagha the mute drummer in "Lagaan". "Koi Jaane Na" stars Amyra Dastur and Kunal Kapoor.