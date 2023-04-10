DYK Deepika Padukone once told Kangana Ranaut 'maybe you aren't funny'? Find out why

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKAPADUKONE, KANGANARANAUT Deepika once jokingly mocked Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone are two of today's most prominent actors. They have both come a long way and proven themselves as accomplished performers. Kangana has taken several jabs at the Om Shanti Om actress over the years. While these B-town ladies seem to not be on talking terms, an old video of them is doing the rounds on the internet. Deepika and Kangana once appeared together for an interview, during which Deepika took a vicious poke at Kangana's sense of humour and had everyone rofling.

In an interview with CNN IBN, the Queen actress said, "I think in this country sense of humour is not given more importance if you see anyway. And people are very emotional for some reason and not funny at all. Then coming from women it's obviously not like so many times I crack jokes and people don't even react. I mean maybe not she doesn't definitely mean a joke or things like that."

Deepika immediately quipped, "Maybe you just aren't funny." Kangana, who was taken aback, stated, "like to believe they didn't get it."

Recently, Kangana Ranaut lauded Deepika after her Oscars appearance. She shared DP's Oscar moment and wrote, "How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best."

This post by Kangana took everyone by surprise, as she had previously slammed Deepika on social media. Kangana lost her temper during a promotional event for her reality show 'Lock Upp' when a journalist asked her a question regarding 'Gehraiyaan' actress.

The influencer Freddy Birdy posted, "The clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyaan release date approaches," On which, the journalist asked Kangana what she thinks about the situation. The actress replied, "Look, I am here to defend those who can't defend themselves. Alright? She can defend herself. She has the privilege, the platform and I can't promote her film here. Sit down."

Earlier, Kangana took an indirect dig at Deepika during her film's promotion 'Judgementall Hai Kya'. In 2020, during World Mental Health Day, Kangana tweeted, "The film that we made for Mental Health awareness was dragged to the court by those who run depression ki dukan, after media ban, name of the film was changed just before the release causing marketing complications but it’s a good film, do watch it today."

