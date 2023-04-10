Did Neetu Kapoor take an indirect dig at Ranbir Kapoor’s exes? Internet says so

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETUKAPOOR Did Neetu Kapoor take indirect dig at Ranbir's exes?

Neetu Kapoor is currently making waves on the internet after her cryptic post went viral. The actress has always been a huge support for her son Ranbir Kapoor. Neetu has always stood by Ranbir like a rock and supported him through each decision he has made, whether they were related to his personal or professional life.

Recently, the veteran actress took to her Instagram account and shared a quote that raised eyebrows. The quote read, "Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ."

As soon as her post surfaced on the internet, it drew a lot of curiosity from internet users, who believed it was a dig at Ranbir Kapoor's exes. For the uninitiated, Ranbir had a track record of dating various Bollywood ladies prior to getting married to Alia Bhatt. Social media users straightaway slammed the actress and connected it to Ranbir's previous affairs with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

One Twitter user wrote, "Basically #RanbirKapoor 's parents have taught him to treat women like an object & throw them away after dating Under the pretext of modernism you shouldn't encourage your children for such cheap thrills , just for the sake of dating experience #NeetuKapoor #Disgusting." Another user tweeted, "Neetu Kapoor has always had something against Katrina Kaif. Years after their breakup she is still taunting her. They were together for 7 years #RanbirKapoor." A user also tweeted, "I didn’t know #neetukapoor was this vile! This is shameful. #ranbirkapoor."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor made her comeback on the big screen with Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The film received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics.

