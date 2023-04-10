Monday, April 10, 2023
     
Throwback: When Neetu Kapoor talked about Rishi Kapoor’s one night stands: 'They are just passing fancies'

In an old interview, Neetu Kapoor addressed Rishi Kapoor's affairs and one-night stands. She also mentioned that they had faith in one another.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 10, 2023 17:27 IST
When Neetu Kapoor talked about Rishi Kapoor's affairs
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETUKAPOOR When Neetu Kapoor talked about Rishi Kapoor's affairs

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor were one of the most loved and successful pairs in Bollywood. Now, an old interview of the veteran actress is going viral on the internet, in which she disclosed that Rishi and her were highly devoted to one another and that the actress was aware of his extramarital affairs. She also stated that she knew his family comes first, so why should she be concerned about his flings. 

The actress revealed that she is well aware of his one-night stands. "I have caught him flirting hundreds of times. I always seem to be the first to hear about his affairs on outdoor locations. But I know they are just one night stands. Two years ago, I used to fight with him about it but now I have adopted the attitude-go ahead, let’s see how long will you do it," said Neetu.  

She added, "We have become very confident about each other. I know his family comes first, so why should I bother about his flings. They are just passing fancies. He is too dependent on me, he will never leave me. I feel that men should be given a certain amount of freedom. They are flirtatious by nature. One cannot bind them down."

Neetu further went on to say that her friends used to inform her about actor's flings. "He always wonders how I come to know of his activities. I have a lot of friends and they tell me about it. I just say to him, 'I know about it. So let' forget about it. Mind you, he always owns up to it. What bothers him is that ! never fight. I just avoid or ignore him for some time." 

The actress stated that if he had a long-term affair, she would have ended things with him. "But, if he were ever to have a very gerious, long-standing affair or get married again I'd throw him out of the house and say, Go live with her," she signs off. 

