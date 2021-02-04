Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN/YOGENSHAH Don't miss Kareena Kapoor Khan's beautiful pregnancy glow in her latest Instagram posts

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying her last few days of pregnancy. From relishing on different cuisines & delicacies to sharing beautiful pictures, the mom-to-be is acing it all. Yet again, the diva left her fans amazed with her latest Instagram post that happens to be a boomerang video from behind the shoot. Bebo, in the same, can be seen wearing an ice blue outfit and her beautiful baby bump and smile. Not only this, but she even shared few pics on her Instagram story where she is enjoying the various filters of the photo-sharing application.

Alongside the video, she wrote, "9 months and going strong" and accompanied her post with the hashtags #NotGivingUp, #FunTimes and #BTS." There were other pictures on her Insta story that were captioned, "Ok. I'm in" and "obsessed."

Have a look:

Check out her Insta stories here:

Meanwhile, the actress was recently snapped in the city by the shutterbugs and she was seen wearing a blush pink dress that perfectly complimented her skin tone. Catch her glimpse here:

Kareena & actor-husband Saif Ali Khan got married in the year 2012 and are parents to son Taimur. Soon, they will be welcoming tehir second baby. The announcement came in August last year with a statement that said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."

On the work front, Bebo will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2021.