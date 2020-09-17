Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare: How Bhumi Pednekar plans to celebrate sisterhood with her new film

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHUMIPEDNEKAR Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare: How Bhumi plans to celebrate sisterhood with her new film

Actress Bhumi Pednekar plans to watch her new film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare, with her sister Samiksha Pednekar, and calls it a special sister screening. "Samiksha and I will watch 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare' together once it releases this week. We watched the film together at Busan the first time and for me the film's journey literally started with my sister by my side. We had the best time together in Busan. We've now made a plan to watch the movie again and it will be our special sister screening!" she said.

The film is directed by Alankrita Srivastava and also stars Konkona Sen Sharma. The two actresses play sisters in the film. "The film celebrates womanhood and sisterhood and I couldn't think of a better way to watch the movie. Samiksha and I are similar yet poles apart just like Dolly and Kitty and it would be amazing to get her feedback for this special gem of a film of ours. It will be a true-blue sister screening and I'm really excited to have this moment with her," said Bhumi.

Bhumi Pednekar, who plays a starring role, says that the fact that it is an all-girld team film makes a big statement in the Hindi film industry.

"I think just the idea of an all-girls team spearheading 'Dolly Kitty…' was super cool! Women who are vocal and all for progressiveness were headlining the project, be it (producer) Ekta (Kapoor), (director) Alankrita (Srivastava), (co-actress) Konkona (Sen Sharma), me and even the other members of the cast. We are all such empowered women and the experience was so satisfying and beautiful and just easy," Bhumi said.

She added: "It's a hugely relevant and important film for the country as it will make a big statement about womanhood, and it is fascinating how girls have come together to have such an important conversation."

Bhumi is thrilled with her experience of working with Alankrita Srivastava and Ekta Kapoor.

"I really enjoyed collaborating with Alankrita and with (Ekta Kapoor's banner) Balaji. You know they were coming off (Alankrita's earlier directorial) 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' and I thoroughly loved the film. I think 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare' takes it a notch higher," she said.

The film is slated for a digital release on September 18.

