Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff performing crazy stunts in gym will leave you awestruck, watch videos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA PATANI AND TIGER SHROFF Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff

Actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are probably among the fittest celebrities of Bollywood. The duo works extremely hard to stay fit and in shape and often give fans a glimpse of their strenuous workout sessions. Recently, both Tiger and Disha took to their respective Instagram accounts to share videos of them performing some crazy stunts in the gym.

In the video shared by tiger, the actor can be seen flaunting his well-defined abs as he gets ready to perform a high jump. The actor moves to a distance in slow motion and does a surprisingly 153 cm high jump over a standing mattress. He captioned the video as, "@shreyas41 bro this ones for you...153 cm." Tiger's video left a number of celebrities gawking. Yoy brother Rohit and Ronit commented on the video writing. "Superb!" and "Omg ! Tiger seriously raising the bar for your own self every day!" Actor Bhaktyar Irani too praised Tiger writing, "Buss kar pagle....please let others also look like hero's in their movies..@tigerjackieshroff gifted and pure hard-work even after being gifted...god bless bro." Vindu Singh and Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff were among others who dropped a comment on the actor's post.

Disha Patani, on the other hand, posted a video acing a flying kick. She captioned it as, "#throwback to when i had wings." Disha's video too met with a positive response. Interior-Fashion designer and Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan lauded the actress writing, "wowzerr". Her sister Kushboo wrote "craz fly" on the post.

On the professional front, the actress currently awaits the release of the Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai". "Radhe" also has Randeep Hooda in the cast and is directed by Prabhudheva. That apart, she is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri in "Ek Villain 2". The actress collaborated with Suri in their 2020 film "Malang". The film is a sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villian that had Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The sequel is slated to release on February 11 next year. It also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

Disha will also be seen in "KTina", produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.

Meanwhile, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 which released early last year. Earlier, he dropped an intriguing glimpse from his upcoming action thriller 'Ganapath', co-starring Kriti Sanon. He will also be seen in the second installment of his 2014 debut film Heropanti. He is set to entertain his fans with three new releases this year.

