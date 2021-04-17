Jasmin Bhasin helps Aly Goni to prepare iftari as actor and family observe roza during Ramadan | Video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ILHAM GONI Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have recently returned to India after a splendid holiday in Dubai together. During their tenure in Bigg Boss 14, the couple fell in love with each other and since then they have been inseperable. Now that the holy month of Ramadan has begun, Jasmin joined Aly and his family to help prepare Iftar's feast. The actor's sister Ilham Goni shared an adorable video of the same on her Instagram account.

In the video, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin or Jasly as fans lovingly call them are seen inside the kitchen along with their family members. Ilham Goni also appears in the video. They are all busy preparing for the Iftar feast. Aly in his mischievous way is seen ordering everyone while Jasmin gives a hearty laugh. Sharing the video, Ilham wrote, "Iftaar ki tayaari ho rahi hai. Look at Aly giving orders and Jasmin giving it back and jehanzeb ke 2 rupees kaato acting ke. Welcome home you lovely people. #ramadankareem #ramadanmubarak (sic)."

For the unversed, Ramadan or Ramzan began on 14 April this year, and will end on the evening of 12 May, 2021. During this time, Muslims keep a fast, also known as roza. When they observe roza they do not eat or drink in the sunlight. People wake up early in the morning and have their first meal, known as Sehri. They break their fast in the evening which is called iftar. During the day, people refrain from consuming food and water.

Coming back to the couple, Jasmin and Aly became friends while shooting the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, love blossomed between the couple in the Bigg Boss house. Post the reality show, Jasmin said that she hopes that her blossoming romance with Aly grows into something more beautiful and great things happen.

Post Bigg Boss 14 they were seen together in Tony Kakkar's music video "Tera Suit".

