Disha Patani reveals why no one ever proposed her

Disha Patani's looks can win over anyone, while the list of her lover is endless, a fact about the actress may shock you. Disha has been very busy with attending promotional events and interviews for her latest release Malang that hit the theatres on this Friday. During one of her interviews with Siddharth Kanan revealed that she has never been proposed by a guy. Replying to Siddharth's question that how many proposals has she received in her lifetime and how many hearts she broke, she said, “Kisi ne propose hi nahi kiya, actually. School mein tomboy thi."

“Dad police mein the, kisi ne poocha nahi kabhi. Phir college mein bhi kisi ne nahi poocha. Phir idhar aa gayi. Idhar koi party-varty mein nahi jaati hoon, toh mili nahi kisi se. Sad life rahi hai kaafi" Disha added.

Disha's Malang co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu could not stop themselves for laughing upon hearing Disha's claim.

Manag opened to good box office response and managed to collect around Rs 7 crore on first day.

Disha has been often made headline for her rumoured relationship with action star Tiger Shroff. Disha had once claimed that she has been trying to get Tiger’s attention, but nothing seems to be working. The two have denied rumours about them and have maintained that the two are just goof friends. However, they are often spotted together and Disha is one of the first to react to Tiger’s Instagram updates. The two were seen together sharing screen space in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 2 that hit the theatres in 2018.