Disha Patani reveals Suriya 42 has 'larger-than-life elements', says 'she is excited'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Disha Patani and Suriya

Disha Patani, who will be seen starring in the upcoming periodic action film 'Suriya 42', is over-the-moon to be a part of a project of such larger-than-life elements. In a statement, the 30-year-old actor said she is excited to collaborate with Suriya and Siva on a project that will feature her in a "never seen before avatar". Disha said, "I am super kicked to announce my next with Suriya sir and Siva sir. It feels great to be a part of such a huge project that has got all the larger-than-life elements for the audience to experience on the big screen."

"Moreover, the character that I am playing is also quite unique and I am also excited to bring my never seen before avatar to the audience," the actress added.

On Friday, actor Suriya shared the first motion poster of his Tamil film. Tentatively titled "Surya42", the period action drama is written and directed by Siva. ALSO READ: Suriya 42 with Disha Patani to be a periodic action film in 3D? Check out motion poster and other details

In a Twitter post, the 47-year-old actor asked his fans and followers to wish him luck for his new movie. Loaded with visual effects, the motion poster describes “Suriya42” as a mighty valiant saga, which will release in 3D in ten languages. "We seek all your good wishes as we begin our adventure! #Suriya42 @directorsiva @ThisIsDSP @DishPatani @iYogiBabu @vetrivisuals @kegvraja @StudioGreen2 @UV_Creations," he wrote.

The film is being produced by Studio Green Gnanavel Raja and has music by Devi Sri Prasad. Disha Patani plays the female lead in this film, which has cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy, who had shot superhits like Ajith-starrer 'Veeram' and 'Vedalam'. ALSO READ: Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli starrer Mismatched 2 release date out? Check out insights

Disha has ignited the excitement among the audience with the announcement of her lead in 'Suriya 42' upcoming film, the actress will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Yodha' co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

Latest Entertainment News