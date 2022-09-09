Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli starrer Mismatched 2 release date out? Check out insights

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ROHITSARAF Rohit Sharaf and Prajakta Koli in Mismatched Season 2

After the announcement of Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli starrer Mismatched season 2, fans could not keep calm to treat themselves to the next season. Both the actors are quite active on their Instagram handles and keep their fans updated about all the details of the upcoming season. If reports are to be believed, Mismatched Season 2 will be released on October 14, 2022. An official announcement still awaits from the maker's end.

The team started shooting for the second season in August with Rohit sharing a picture with Prajakta from the set along with the caption, “Ready for the feels, the drama, the romance.. all over again.. Season 02, Day 01". Earlier in October 2021, the actor had announced that he has finished shooting for a major chunk. “Yesterday I wrapped 90% of #MismatchedSeason2 and the last two months in Rajasthan have been nothing short of a storm (of the best kind) for me”.

The lead actress, Prajakta Koli also took to Instagram to share the news, captioning it, "How to stay calm till this comes out now?".

On the work front, Rohit has earlier entertained us in The Sky Is Pink and Ludo. We all will see him next in Pushkar–Gayathri’s Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha, sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. YouTube star Prajakta Koli was recently seen in JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul.

'Mismatched' is based on Sandhya Menon's 2017 novel, 'When Dimple Met Rishi', the first season of Mismatched was unveiled in 2020 and was directed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari.

About Mismatched Season 2

In Season 1 we all have witnessed the coming-of-age romantic drama where Dimple (Prajakta Koli), the genius coder, has lost her app. Rishi (Rohit Saraf), the hopeless romantic, has lost faith in love. With their futures at stake, Dimple and Rishi must navigate the rough terrains of frayed friendships, new love interests, broken promises, academic stress, and shocking rivalries.

With all that drama coming out, will Dimple and Rishi reunite?

